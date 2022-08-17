Georgia student receives media scholarship

A South Fulton County student received a $1,500 scholarship from the Washington Media Scholars Foundation.
By Gurvir Dhindsa
Aug. 17, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A south Fulton County student won a $1,500 scholarship from the Washington Media Scholars Foundation. The Foundation has handed out $2.7 million in scholarships since it was founded in 2009. Ashley Humphrey wants to use her scholarship to help her reach her goal of becoming an entertainment attorney. She wants to “support younger, maybe low-income artists who are trying to pursue their dreams.”

WGCL parent company Gray Television is a sponsor of the program.

