Hip Hop icon Big Boi to headline ‘Wednesday Wind Down in the Point’ finale

EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) - Hip hop icon and Atlanta native Big Boy is set to headline the “Wednesday Wind Down in the Point” season finale in August.

Big Boi, whose real name is Antwan Patton, will grace the stage on Aug. 24 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. in the Downtown Commons at 2714 East Point St.

The event is free and open to the public. Fans can also enjoy a variety of food trucks and merchant vendors and entertainment. Fans can also enjoy performances by fellow Atlanta rapper Pastor Troy, Atlanta rap group Young Bloodz, Houston rapper Raheem The Dream and more.

Officials also announced that masks are recommended and social distancing is encouraged.

Big Boi, who is one-half of the Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum group Outkast, first gained prominence in the 1990′s.

Patton and Andre 3000, whose real name is Andre Benjamin, first met while they were in high school. Big Boi and Andre 3000 are best known as one of the first and most prominent rappers to represent the Atlanta music scene on a national level in the early 1990′s. The group released their debut album, “Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik” in 1994.

Big Boi is best known for numerous chart-topping hits, features and mixtape songs including ATLiens, So Fresh, So Clean, Hey Ya, In The A featuring Atlanta legends Ludacris and T.I., International Players Anthem featuring UGK rappers Pimp C and Bun B, Roses, Kryptonite, I’m So Hood Remix, Kill Jill featuring Atlanta legends Young Jeezy and Killer Mike, Hollywood Divorce featuring Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne, Ms. Jackson and more.

