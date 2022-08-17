Investigation underway after shooting on I-85 north in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a vehicle driving on I-85 north in Troup County was reportedly shot at by someone driving alongside on Wednesday morning.

Authorities responded to the 23-mile marker of I-85 north around 7:56 a.m. after receiving a 9-1-1 call.

According to officials, the 9-1-1 caller told police his vehicle was shot at by an individual driving “an older white Cadillac.” Police say the individual was not injured in the shooting and the shooter reportedly “continued driving northbound on I-85.”

If you were in the area of I-85 North and saw this incident or possibly the shooter’s vehicle, please call our investigators at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

