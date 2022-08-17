Man indicted on homicide charges following May boat crash that killed 5

Mark Stegall
Mark Stegall(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been indicted on homicide charges following a deadly boat crash in the Wilmington River in May.

Mark Stegall was indicted on Wednesday. He is charged with 10 counts of homicide by vessel in the first degree, six counts of serious injury by vessel, boating under the influence less safe, and reckless operation.

According to the indictment, Stegall was operating the boat recklessly by driving on the wrong side of the channel/river while under the influence of alcohol.

These charges come from a joint investigation by the Department of Natural Resources and the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office.

Five people were killed in the May 28 boat crash. Christopher Leffler, Lori Leffler, Zach Leffler, and Nathan Leffler were killed in the boat that collided with Stegall’s. Robert Chauncey, who was riding in Stegall’s boat, was also killed. Four people were injured.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cynthia Johnson spoke with CBS46's Mariya Murrow about being named America's Biggest Cheapskate.
Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate
Rudy Giuliani arrived at the Fulton County Courthouse to testify in grand jury proceedings...
Rudy Giuliani appearing before Fulton grand jury on alleged 2020 election tampering
Monkeypox
Georgia has more than 1K monkeypox cases, 5th highest in country
CBS Investigates reveals allegations of crime, fights, drugs, abuse are prominent in office...
‘It was crazy’ | Fulton DFCS whistleblower reveals appalling living conditions for kids
Clayton County Animal Control
Clayton County Animal Control makes urgent plea for pet adoptions by Thursday