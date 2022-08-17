Man with ‘medical concerns’ reported missing in Gwinnett County

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - The Gwinnett County Police Department has asked for the public’s help locating a person who has “medical concerns” reported missing since Tuesday.

Police officials tell CBS46 News that Bobby Joe Denny was reported last seen by a friend at Freeman’s Mill Park located at 1401 Alcovy Rd. in Lawrenceville.

He is described as a Caucasian male, is 5-feet-9 tall with brown eyes, and blonde hair. Officials say Denny was last seen wearing blue jeans, a cream-colored shirt, black and purple sneakers and he wears glasses.

Officials say detectives will continue searching, weather permitting.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com

