Morton, Olson lead Braves to another easy win over Mets, 5-0

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run...
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Charlie Morton was dominant on the mound, Matt Olson and Robbie Grossman went deep, and the Atlanta Braves made it eight straight with a 5-0 victory over the NL East-leading New York Mets.

After dropping four of five in New York less than two weeks ago, the Braves haven’t lost since. They made it two straight easy wins over the Mets at Truist Park, pulling within 3 1/2 games of the division leaders.

Morton pitched three-hit ball over 6 2/3 innings with 12 strikeouts.

New York starter Taijuan Walker exited after two innings because of back spasms.

