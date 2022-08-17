Overcrowded metro Atlanta animal shelters desperate to find homes for animals

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Currently there are a lot of animals in need of homes across Metro Atlanta, as animal shelters deal with overcrowding.

Clayton County officials posted an urgent plea for people to adopt or rescue animals from their urgent list, by Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Each week, they post 20 dogs that need homes, and for this week they have 14 dogs remaining.

Officials told CBS46 they do have partners working hard to raise money for rescue groups to come and help.

But the desperate need isn’t just in Clayton County, but also in Fulton and DeKalb counties, where hundreds of animals need homes.

“These are unprecedented times,” Timyka Artist, with LifeLine Animal Project, said. “We have more animals coming into our shelters than those being adopted at this point.”

According to Artist, LifeLine Animal Project has over 300 hundred dogs in their Fulton County facility and over 500 animals in their DeKalb County facility.

Artist also said they have over 1,000 animals across the metro area in foster care.

Officials say there are many reasons why they are getting so many animals.

“Food prices are going up and pet food prices are going up, everything cost more now,” Artist said. “Some people are having to choose between keeping food on the table or keep a pet in the home, so they’re having to make difficult decisions, unfortunately.”

If you are interested or able to help, contact Clayton County Animal Control or LifeLine Animal Project.

