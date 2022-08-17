Plans move forward on Atlanta’s first Bus Rapid Transit Line

MARTA BRT
MARTA BRT(MARTA)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Plans to build Atlanta’s first Bus Rapid Transit Line are moving forward.

The new Summerhill transit line will connect the Atlanta BeltLine, Peoplestown, Summerhill, Capitol Gateway, and South Downtown.

MARTA buses will operate in new, dedicated bus lanes. It will take roughly 15 minutes to complete the entire route, stopping at 12 different stations along the way.

MARTA recently approved plans to acquire the property needed to build the line and also agreed on names for each bus station.

Construction is expected during 2023 and 2024 with service beginning in Summer 2025.

