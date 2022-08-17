MrsCarterMakingHistory | Rosalynn Carter celebrating 95th birthday on Aug. 18

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rosalynn Carter, wife of former President Jimmy Carter, will celebrate her 95th birthday on Aug. 18.

As part of her birthday celebration, The Carter Center and Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers are calling attention to Mrs. Carter’s accomplishments and ongoing championing of causes that are increasingly relevant in today’s world.

Carter started championing several causes long before they were considered important, including mental health, caregiving, women’s rights, and vaccine education, inoculation and access.

Mrs. Carter was the first U.S. First Lady to establish an office in the East Wing of the White House and actively participate in White House Cabinet meetings. She was also the first sitting U.S. First Lady to address the annual World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland.

Additionally, as an advocate for monarch butterfly conservation, she inspired the establishment of the Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail, a network of monarch-friendly public and private gardens across the United States and beyond.

Former President Jimmy Carter will celebrate his 97th birthday on Oct. 1. The couple also recently celebrated their 76th anniversary.

The Carter Center and RCI are also encouraging admirers around the world to celebrate her birthday by sending her a birthday wish on social media using the hashtag #MrsCarterMakingHistory. Additionally, they are encouraging people to share their personal stories and experiences of the impact of Mrs. Carter’s work.

