Two wanted in connection to DeKalb County murder identified by police

SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police have identified two people who were arrested and charged in the murder of a man in DeKalb County.

Police say 27-year-old Zaira Jones and 21-year-old Jaquez McDonald were arrested and charged with homicide.

Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the Oak Forest Apartments, located on the 300 block of Hatton Drive in Scottdale.

Detectives say “the victim was in a dispute with the suspect over a mutual female acquaintance, which led to the victim’s shooting,” officials told CBS46 News.

Both Jones and McDonald are currently being held in the DeKalb County Jail.

