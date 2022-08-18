3 Georgia educators awarded stipends for inspiring kids to get into STEM

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Douglasville man is on a mission to make careers in science and math inclusive.

He is one of three Georgia educators who have been awarded stipends because of their work with kids. Todd Ireland tells CBS46 the stipend money he won is going right back to the growing organization he helped start, 100 Black Men of Douglasville.

Room 111 at the Douglasville Community Center is where Todd Ireland spends several Saturdays a month teaching STEM to kids in the community.

”My background is mechanical engineering, coming up in corporate America I didn’t see a lot of people who looked like me. I wanted to encourage young black and brown boys and girls to get excited about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics so that in the future they can pursue a career in engineering,” said Ireland.

Todd helped start 100 Black Men of Douglasville. His STEM classes are part of the program. He has opened up his sessions to any kid 10-14 years old.

”100 Black Men of Douglasville actually started March 13, 2020...We decided we wanted to focus on mentoring, not just black boys but our youth and our community,” said Ireland.

The nonprofit Society for Science awarded Ireland three thousand dollars to continue his work.

”We work to expand scientific literacy, education, and to really build science-minded citizens of the world,” said Caitlin Sullivan with Society for Science, “We really believe in the work that he does and hope we can continue to support him in the future.”

”If I am in a position to give back then that is what I am going to do,” said Ireland.

