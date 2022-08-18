$7.6 million proposal could give Cobb County school bus drivers a pay raise

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - School bus drivers for the Cobb County School District could soon see extra money in their pockets. The school district superintendent on Thursday asked the board to pass a $5.25 per hour pay raise that every school bus driver would get.

A part of this proposal was spurred by the nationwide shortage of bus drivers. Cobb County school officials say they still need to hire about 200 more bus drivers.

They hope by bumping people’s wages, they will get more job applications coming in.

If the proposal for the bus driver pay increase passes Thursday night, drivers will now make $25 an hour, or more. This would add more than $7.5 million in extra costs for the district. School officials say they hope this will be a good investment in making sure students get to school as seamlessly as possible.

“Our bus drivers and staff have been very creative in keeping the buses running and keeping getting kids to school on time and getting them home on time. But we are at a time where we think we need to do something significant,” said John Floresta, Cobb County School District Chief Strategy & Accountability Officer.

Cobb County school district gives full-time benefits, even for part-time bus drivers.

Karen Martin has been a bus driver for more than 25 years, and she said this proposal couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Oh wow, I was like ‘Yes! I would love that. I would truly love that,’” said Martin. “It would take care of some bills, and eliminate some bills, and you would be more comfortable with your bills because you know you have a pad that is going to support you.”

School board members will take public comment during their 7 p.m. meeting before they vote. District officials say it’s very likely this will pass.

The proposed raise would apply only for this year. For budgeting reasons, the school district would have to evaluate this again next year.

