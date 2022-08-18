Atlanta Humane Society rescues dog after someone shot her with a BB gun

ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) - The Atlanta Humane Society has asked for the public’s help getting a pup treatment after X-ray images show what appear to be BB pellets lodged under its skin.

But it’s the latest challenge during demanding times for the shelter.

The humane society says animal control picked up 3-year-old Blair from a pet owner in central Georgia who had several dogs they could no longer care for. She was so scared of people when she arrived at the shelter two months ago, that she wouldn’t come out of her crate. It wasn’t until the shelter’s behavioral team, after spending weeks with her building trust, that they finally managed to coax her out. That’s when they realized something was wrong.

“We noticed a limp. And our shelter medicine team took x-rays, and they say her entire back side full of BB pellets,” said Christina Hill of the Atlanta Humane Society. “They were able to see that those BB pellets were actually causing her a lot of discomfort and pain and making it hard for her to walk.”

Surgery costing upwards of $5,000 will hopefully help Blair walk and feel better. Hill says they’ll likely never know who injured Blair.

The shelter has been caring for more pets than ever in recent months. Just this week, they received more than 30 beagles they rescued from a breeder and research facility in Virginia. Plus, like many shelters across Georgia, the Atlanta Humane Society is seeing a record number of pet owners make the difficult decision to give up their dog or cat.

“They can’t afford rent; they have to move out. They have to move to a place that doesn’t allow pets anymore. They’re heartbroken. And this is the only place they have to turn to,” said Hill.

The shelter is turning to the public for assistance. They’ve set up donation campaigns on their social media pages and people in the community can contribute via the shelter’s website.

Hill says the beagles will soon be eligible for adoption and Blair will need a forever home as well, but that will have to wait until after her surgery. Until then, Blair remains in foster care.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.