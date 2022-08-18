Atlanta’s Rainbow Crosswalks vandalized again

Atlanta’s Rainbow Crosswalks have been vandalized again - this time with hate speech.
Atlanta’s Rainbow Crosswalks have been vandalized again - this time with hate speech.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s Iconic Rainbow crosswalk has been vandalized once again, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Officers say someone spray-painted a Swastika on the intersection at 10th and Piedmont Thursday evening and the LGBTQ Liaison Unit was notified by Zone 5 units regarding the hate speech.

Police say the Atlanta Department of Transportation responded to remove the vandalism with a pressure-washer and investigators are currently working on details surrounding the incident.

“Atlanta Police immediately notified the Mayor’s Office of the matter, then ATL DOT scrambled a crew -in the rain- to remove the disguising act of vandalism from our street,” said Atlanta Police Department Press Secretary Michael Smith. “We thank the women and men of ATLDOT and APD for erasing the hate that has no place in our city in such a swift and efficient manner.”

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Related Content

The City of Atlanta added metal plates to the corner of the rainbow crosswalk in hopes of...
City adds metal plates to rainbow crosswalks to deter reckless driving
For a second weekend in a row, the Atlanta Rainbow Crosswalks has been defaced by cars doing...
Atlanta Police believe out-of-town drivers defaced rainbow crosswalks
For a second weekend in a row, the Atlanta Rainbow Crosswalks has been defaced by cars doing...
Atlanta Rainbow Crosswalks defaced for a second time in one week

Latest News

Fatal crash closes I-20 westbound before SR 260/Glenwood Avenue
Fatal crash closes I-20 westbound before SR 260/Glenwood Avenue
Business owner kidnapped, shot overnight in southwest Atlanta.
Business owner kidnapped, shot while closing overnight in southwest Atlanta
Business owner kidnapped, shot overnight in southwest Atlanta
Business owner kidnapped, shot overnight in southwest Atlanta
Swastika painted on rainbow crosswalk
Swastika painted on Atlanta’s iconic rainbow crosswalk