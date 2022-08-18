Baty homers first time up in majors, Mets beat Braves 9-7

New York Mets' Brett Baty reacts gestures after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning...
New York Mets' Brett Baty reacts gestures after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves in a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)(Harkim Wright Sr. | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Brett Baty homered his first time up in the big leagues, Starling Marte went deep twice and the New York Mets held off the Braves 9-7 to snap Atlanta’s eight-game winning streak.

After being outscored 18-1 in the first two games of the series, the NL East-leading Mets pushed their lead over the Braves to 4 1/2 games.

Atlanta knocked out nemesis Matt Scherzer in the seventh, and Robbie Grossman hit a three-run homer to make a game of it. But it wasn’t enough to overcome four homers by the Mets. Francisco Lindor also went deep.

Braves manager Brian Snitker was tossed in the third by home-plate umpire Will Little after Austin Riley was called out on a third strike he thought was high.

