Baty homers first time up in majors, Mets beat Braves 9-7

ATLANTA (AP) — Brett Baty homered his first time up in the big leagues, Starling Marte went deep twice and the New York Mets held off the Braves 9-7 to snap Atlanta’s eight-game winning streak.

After being outscored 18-1 in the first two games of the series, the NL East-leading Mets pushed their lead over the Braves to 4 1/2 games.

Atlanta knocked out nemesis Matt Scherzer in the seventh, and Robbie Grossman hit a three-run homer to make a game of it. But it wasn’t enough to overcome four homers by the Mets. Francisco Lindor also went deep.

Braves manager Brian Snitker was tossed in the third by home-plate umpire Will Little after Austin Riley was called out on a third strike he thought was high.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.