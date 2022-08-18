Business owner kidnapped, shot while closing overnight in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gunmen kidnapped and shot an Atlanta business owner while he was closing up shop overnight.

Police say it all started on Northside Drive near Mercedes Benz Stadium. They say a restaurant customer called 911 Wednesday night around 11 p.m. after police say he was robbed inside a parking deck near Northside Drive and Nelson Street.

From there, police say at least two individuals armed with guns went into Atlantucky Brewing on Northside Drive to carry out their next move. They say when the subjects entered the brewery, the restaurant owner was closing up for the night and they grabbed the owner and held him at gunpoint. They then kidnapped him by forcing him into his own white Mercedes as they fled to Hapeville.

Police say at one point, the owner tried to make a run for it and the two individuals shot him in the leg and took off.

Eventually, the owner was taken to a nearby hospital where he is expected to survive.

Atlanta PD officials say Hapeville police later tracked down the restaurant owner’s Mercedes after it was abandoned somewhere in the area.

Police are now searching for the two gunmen. If you have any information, you are asked to contact police. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or by texting the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.