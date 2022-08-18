Clayton County mourns unexpected death of retired detective

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clayton County Police Department is mourning the death of one of its detectives who died Wednesday afternoon.

The department announced in a Facebook post that retired Crime Scene Detective Carl Cook passed away. He was 57-years-old.

Detective Cook retired in August of 2019 after serving both the Clayton County Police Department and the Clayton County Sheriff’s Department, for over 32 years.

According to the post, after his retirement, Detective Cook became a member of the C.C.P.D. Reserve Unit.

“Detective Cook was often seen at the headquarters building checking up on his co-workers. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for his brothers and sisters in the C.C.P.D. family. Thank you Detective Carl Cook for your service. You will be missed by your law enforcement family and the citizens of Clayton County.”

The cause of Detective Cook’s death has not been announced at this time.

