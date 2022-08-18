Corky Kell Classic: High School football preview

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - High school football is back in Georgia with a bang. The Corky Kell Classic, which features 11 games over a four-day period, returns for a doubleheader on Thursday evening.

The Corky Kell Classic has kicked off Georgia high school football season for the past 30 years, dating back to 1992.

On Wednesday, the Longhorns topped the Gladiators 38-23 in the Corky Kell Classic coaching debut of Kell high school football head coach Drew Connell.

On Thursday evening, North Forsyth will take on North Atlanta at 5:30 p.m. and Archer will square off against West Forsyth at 8:30 p.m.

This year, eight of the 22 teams participating in the classic will be making their Corky debuts and the lineup will also introduce the first-ever private school matchup in the event’s history with Fellowship Christian and Mt. Pisgah squaring off.

North Forsyth vs. North Atlanta [5:30 p.m.]

Head coach Robert Craft, who enters his seventh season coaching the North Forsyth Raiders, led the team to back-to-back 6-4 records. In 2019, coach Craft lead the team to a 7-5 record and the program’s first postseason win since 2005.

North Forsyth will make its Corky Kell debut against North Atlanta in the first-ever meeting between the programs.

“With a new region and new coaching staffs that we haven’t gone against, we, as a coaching staff, have probably done more offseason studying and preparing for a lot of these new teams that we’ve done [in the past],” Craft told Forsyth County News.

A 20-17 loss to region champion Denmark in their region opener and defeats to Lambert and South Forsyth were balanced out with impressive victories over West Forsyth, Gainesville and Forsyth Central. Now, Craft and his team will compete in a brand new Region 8 in Class 6A and he is looking forward to joining this new landscape.

“It’s a lot of new,” said Craft. “Of the teams in the region, only one of them is a team we’ve played in the last six years since I’ve been the head coach. It’s going to be new to all the players on our roster, and it’s going to be new to our coaching staff. That brings a lot of excitement. We’re just excited to be able to take our brand of high school football at North Forsyth and expose that to other counties, a new region and a new classification with 6A.”

In 2021, North Forsyth was competitive in Region 6-7A but narrowly missed out on a postseason berth with a 3-3 region record.

North Atlanta is also fresh off a 6-4 record that saw the program narrowly miss the playoffs. Head coach Jamie Aull has accumulated a 9-9 overall record in his first two years at the school. The Warriors faced off with one of the toughest regions in Georgia, which included Westlake, Hughes, Tucker, Morrow and Lovejoy; the Warriors were able to score impressive wins over Morrow (52-14) and Lovejoy (31-25), however, they lost the three-way tie-breaker for the No. 4 seed. This year, North Atlanta will be placed in a brand new, six-team Region 4-6A that includes St. Pius, Riverwood, Marist, South Cobb and Dunwoody.

“I haven’t made any changes to the way we run the program since taking leadership,” said Aull. “Coach O’Sullivan and I created a solid foundation before he left in 2019, so I’m sticking to what we’ve built and want to continue the growth in the players, the interest in the program and maintain a winner mindset.”

Coach Aull has plenty of returning talent to lead North Atlanta back into the playoffs, including quarterback Lorenza Lennon—who tossed 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. Lennon also paced the team with his 482 rushing yards and four touchdowns and Class of 2024 running back Kaiden Hambrick ran for an additional 177 yards and a team-high five touchdowns. All 18 of North Atlanta’s rushing touchdowns in 2021 were scored by underclassmen and the same is true with the 12 receiving touchdowns this past season. Deshawn Merritt led the receivers with 25 catches and teammate Randolph Smith finished with 16 catches and a team-high four touchdowns.

Archer vs. West Forsyth [8:30 p.m.]

Entering the Corky Kell Classic clash against Archer, the West Forsyth Wolverines have an advantage. The team has a 2-0 all-time record in the Corky Kell Classic under head coach Dave Svehla. The Wolverines also have clinched a state playoff berth in 11 of the last 12 seasons.

While they have a relatively new program that has only been around since 2007, the Wolverines have consistently proven to be a top-tier team and have been represented in multiple statewide polls.

“It didn’t start off very well,” said Svehla. “About eight seconds into the game, we were down 8-0. But it was fun. A couple of things we did well that we hadn’t done in previous games was get ourselves in short-yardage situations. We were ahead of the chains a good share of the night. Our offensive line did an outstanding job, and of course Peyton Streko had an outstanding game. The guys up front were a big part of that, but Peyton did a great job of being patient and putting his foot in the ground and going forward.”

This past season, the Wolverines scored a 38-8 win over Class 3A state finalists Carver Atlanta in the classic. The Wolverines’ brutal non-region slate continued with Cartersville, Walton and Mill Creek before entering region play. Cartersville came away with a 38-31 victory, but the Wolverines responded two weeks later with a 51-35 win over No. 4 ranked Walton. West Forsyth trailed Walton 22-7 before willing its way back to the victory and a large part of that was the breakout performance of Class of 2023 running back Peyton Streko.

Streko followed the Wolverines’ offensive line and racked up 267 yards off 22 carries to go with a career-high six touchdowns. Additionally, quarterback Keegan Stover tossed 282 passing yards and a touchdown in the victory. Stover and Streko will both be back for their senior seasons and will play integral roles in West Forsyth’s success.

Stover finished the season with 2,409 passing yards to go with 25 touchdowns and three interceptions. Class of 2024 wide receiver Ryder Stewart had a breakout sophomore season with 28 catches for 157 yards and two touchdowns and will increase his role this season as a top target. West Forsyth also returns the bulk of its production on the defensive side of the ball with its three leading tacklers back for their senior campaigns: (Raleigh Herbert, Riley Mckee and William Orris). Herbert had a team-high 108 tackles, McKee finished with 71 and Orris racked up 59 tackles.

New Archer High School football head coach Dante Williams brings his championship experience to the program after previously winning with Collins Hill. The Gwinnett native previously played quarterback at Duluth High School and Samford before joining the coaching staff as an offensive coordinator. He will be focused on getting his quarterback the ball and finding the mismatches on the way to exploiting the defense.

“I knew this was my calling,” Williams told the Gwinnett Daily Post. “I put my toes in the ground and kind of grinded it out and learned from a bunch of great people. It’s definitely a dream come true. I wouldn’t leave Collins Hill for just any place. There were a lot of people who were interested and reached out to me, but like I told my principal [Ken Johnson] and my Athletic Director [Tim Watkins], they are such incredible people and leaders and they provide us with what we need to be successful as we showcased. That kind of stuff doesn’t happen overnight.”

Former head coach Andy Dyer departed following the 2021 season. He left with the Tigers’ fourth region title and led the Tigers to advance past the first round of the playoffs for the eighth time in the past nine seasons.

“That’s what I’m accustomed to, what I’m used to and really what I’ll only accept as I embark on this journey,” said Williams.

Aug. 18

5:30 p.m.: North Atlanta vs. North Forsyth

8:30 p.m.: West Forsyth vs. Archer

Aug. 19

2:30 p.m.: Mt. Pisagh vs. Fellowship Christian

5:30 p.m.: Cass vs. Kennesaw Mountain

8:30 p.m.: Rome vs. Creekside

Aug. 20

10 a.m.: McEachern vs. North Gwinnett

1 p.m.: Brookwood vs. Norcross

4 p.m.: Walton vs. Mill Creek

7 p.m.: Marietta vs. Grayson

Aug. 26

8 p.m. North Atlanta vs. Drew

Aug. 27

10 a.m.: South Atlanta vs. Chapel Hill

1 p.m.: Carver vs. Riverdale

4 p.m. Mays vs. Douglas County

Sept. 2.

8 p.m.: Buford vs. North Cobb

Sept. 9

8 p.m. Oconee County vs. Jefferson

Sept. 16

8 p.m. Marietta vs. Walton

