Dunwoody Police Department looking for man wanted for multiple rapes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Dunwoody Police Department is looking for 46-year-old Marco Aries Johnson, who is wanted for rape.

Johnson is often seen in the Chamblee, Doraville and Dunwoody area, according to the police department. He drives a Toyota Camry with Georgia tag CCQ3983.

Police say that Johnson will pull up to females walking to or waiting at bus stops. He stops to talk to them and convinces them he is a priest of EFY religion and a spiritual reader. He then offers them a ride.

Police say Johnson will take the women back to his apartment in Dunwoody, beat them and sexually assault them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ehlbeck at 678-382-6925 or Robert.Ehlbeck@dunwoodyGA.gov. You can also submit an ANONYMOUS TIP online at https://bit.ly/DunwoodyPD_Submit_a_Tip.

