Fatal crash closes I-20 westbound before SR 260/Glenwood Avenue

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fatal crash has closed the westbound lanes of I-20 before SR 260/Glenwood Avenue Thursday morning.

DeKalb County Fire says there is at least one fatality and two others are injured.

All westbound lanes are blocked at this time. Drivers should choose an alternate route to avoid delays. If coming in from outside the perimeter, take 285. You can also take Memorial Drive.

