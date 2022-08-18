FIRST ALERT | Spotty rain showers today, ahead of a wetter Friday!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The cloudier, wetter weather pattern that developed earlier this week remains in-place across North Georgia. In fact, much of the southeast remains in a stormy weather pattern for the next several days.

Get ready, more gloomy weather is in the cards.

Temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s across Metro Atlanta out the door this morning. There are lots of clouds around and some patchy fog is possible through 8 a.m., or so. Spotty rain is also expected; mainly northeast of Metro Atlanta this morning.

It’ll be a battle between sun and clouds today, with clouds forecast to win-out through the afternoon. Despite the gloom, temperatures warm into the lower 80s in many neighborhoods. Further north, 70s rules the forecast across the higher elevations of extreme North Georgia. The warmer temperatures give rise to widely scattered showers, and possible a weak storm or two, this afternoon.

While not everyone sees rain today, rain will be heavy in a couple of spots.

FIRST ALERT | Rain is forecast to be heavier, more widespread Friday

The setup favors wetter weather across North Georgia Friday. Plentiful moisture will interact with a passing weak storm system - basically a small ripple in the atmosphere - travelling along a stalled front to focus rain Friday... more so than previous days. Spotty rain is expected in the morning, becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Heavy rain is expected in a few spots; especially south of I-20. A strong storm, or two, cannot be ruled out.

The forecast features more scattered rain and thunder through the weekend.

Have a great Thursday,

Cutter

