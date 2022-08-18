Garth Brooks talks narrating, executive producing new doc series

Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May...
Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)(Wade Payne | Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
By ORhonde Chapman and CBS46 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Country music superstar Garth Brooks will be narrating and executive producing the new National Geographic documentary series, “America’s National Parks”.

The “Much Too Young” singer spoke with CBS46′s ORhonde Chapman about the five-part series which focuses on national parks in the United States.

Full Interview: https://fb.watch/eZjeWBy3Gf/

Each episode will begin with a message from Dr. Jill Biden, in collaboration with the White House’s joining forces initiative, to support military families.

“Viewers will be taken on a visual journey across world-famous and lesser-known national parks to explore the diversity of the US landscape”, National Geographic said.

America’s National Parks” premieres on August 29, kicking off National Geographic’s first annual America’s National Parks Week which will run until September 2.

