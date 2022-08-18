Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett featured on SI football preview cover

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - This year’s football preview from Sports Illustrated may feature a familiar face. It’s Georgia Bulldogs’ star quarterback Stetson Bennett IV.

According to SI, Bennett is a college heartthrob and timeless hero to the masses who follow Georgia football.

Bennett is a sixth-year senior and this is his final season. Once considered an underdog, he helped deliver Georgia’s fist national championship in 41 years last January.

