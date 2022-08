ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It will be a big weekend for basketball in Atlanta this weekend!

The BIG3 is returning and rapper and co-founder Ice Cube joined CBS46 to talk about the big event.

If you would like to watch the all-star game, it will be shown on CBS46 and Paramount + at 4 p.m. Sunday. It is taking place inside State Farm Arena.

