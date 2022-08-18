Man found guilty of killing 7-year-old girl named Kennedy Maxie near Atlanta mall

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man accused of killing a 7-year-old girl named Kennedy Maxie near a mall in Buckhead in 2020 has been found guilty on all counts by a Fulton County jury.

Daquan Reed was reportedly upset after he was robbed after leaving Saks Fifth Avenue at Phipps Plaza and fired his gun “in a senseless act of rage.”

A bullet went through the car Kennedy was traveling in with her aunt on Dec. 21, 2020, and hit her in the back of the head. She was rushed to the hospital and died days later.

Reed was found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property, possession of a weapon in the commission of a felony and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

“The defendant – like too many people in society today – chose to act out his anger through gun violence, and as a result, an innocent young child lost her life while on a shopping trip with her mother and aunt just a few days before Christmas 2020,” said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. “While nothing we do can undo this murder, we worked tirelessly to achieve justice for Kennedy and her family. We hope that this conviction brings some solace to Kennedy’s family and the community that was so deeply hurt by this terrible, senseless tragedy.”

Sentencing will take place at 9 a.m. Aug. 29.

