Man found guilty of killing 7-year-old girl named Kennedy Maxie near Atlanta mall

Daquan Reed
Daquan Reed(Atlanta Police)
By Joyce Lupiani and Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man accused of killing a 7-year-old girl named Kennedy Maxie near a mall in Buckhead in 2020 has been found guilty on all counts by a Fulton County jury.

Daquan Reed was reportedly upset after he was robbed after leaving Saks Fifth Avenue at Phipps Plaza and fired his gun “in a senseless act of rage.”

A bullet went through the car Kennedy was traveling in with her aunt on Dec. 21, 2020, and hit her in the back of the head. She was rushed to the hospital and died days later.

Reed was found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property, possession of a weapon in the commission of a felony and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

“The defendant – like too many people in society today – chose to act out his anger through gun violence, and as a result, an innocent young child lost her life while on a shopping trip with her mother and aunt just a few days before Christmas 2020,” said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. “While nothing we do can undo this murder, we worked tirelessly to achieve justice for Kennedy and her family. We hope that this conviction brings some solace to Kennedy’s family and the community that was so deeply hurt by this terrible, senseless tragedy.”

Sentencing will take place at 9 a.m. Aug. 29.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Related Content

La madre de Kennedy Maxie dio un testimonio en medio de las lágrimas, en contraste con la falta...
Trial to resume for 7-year-old killed by stray bullet outside Lenox Square

Latest News

Restaurant Report Card: Buffalo Wings & Philly fails with a 56
Atlanta Humane Society rescues dog after someone shot her with a BB gun
X-ray image shows what appear to be BB pellets under dog's skin
Atlanta Humane Society rescues dog after someone shot her with a BB gun
100 Black Men of Douglasville, Inc.
3 Georgia educators awarded stipends for inspiring kids to get into STEM