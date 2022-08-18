Rapper Young Thug back in court Thursday for another bond hearing

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Lawyers for an indicted Atlanta rapper are trying to get their client out of jail.

Jeffrey Williams, known professionally as “Young Thug,” has been in the Fulton County jail for months. He is accused of being one of the founders of “Young Slime Life” - a criminal street gang.

Last week, a grand jury indicted Williams on six more charges related to gang activity and drug and firearms violations.

Williams’ trial is expected to start in January.

WATCH LIVE:

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.