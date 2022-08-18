Rapper Young Thug back in court Thursday for another bong hearing

Young Thug at a previous court appearance in Atlanta.
Young Thug at a previous court appearance in Atlanta.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta rapper Young Thug will be in a Fulton County courtroom Thursday for another bond hearing.

Last week, the rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, was indicted on six more charges related to gang activity and drug and firearm violations.

Williams has been held in an Atlanta jail without bond for months. He is accused of being one of the founders of “Young Slime Life,” a criminal street gang.

Williams’ trial is expected to start in January.

WATCH LIVE: Rapper "Young Thug" appears in court for new bond hearing. >> https://bit.ly/3K1vql6

Posted by CBS46 on Thursday, August 18, 2022

