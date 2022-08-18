Rapper Young Thug back in court Thursday for another bong hearing

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta rapper Young Thug will be in a Fulton County courtroom Thursday for another bond hearing.

Last week, the rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, was indicted on six more charges related to gang activity and drug and firearm violations.

Williams has been held in an Atlanta jail without bond for months. He is accused of being one of the founders of “Young Slime Life,” a criminal street gang.

Williams’ trial is expected to start in January.

