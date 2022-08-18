Restaurant Report Card: Buffalo Wings & Philly fails with a 56

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Scenic Highway in Snellville, Buffalo Wings & Philly is open for business but under the watchful eye of the health department.

The Gwinnett County restaurant failed with 56 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken wings, shrimp and cheese were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, the chef grabbed raw beef with gloved hands, then handled bread and there was a build-up of debris in the ice machines.

“Everything has been resolved. I taught them,” Buffalo Wings & Philly owner Shaun Shin said.

The owner said he bought a new ice machine, fixed his cooler and trained his staff. But we still found one thing he forgot to do which was post his failing inspection report on the wall.

Now to some other scores around metro Atlanta, in Newton County, Jersey Mike’s on Industrial Boulevard in Covington picked up 90-points. In Rockdale County, Fisher’s Kitchen on Sigman Road in Conyers scored 94 and in Gwinnett County, Jason’s Deli on Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners earned 99 points.

And at Trend Urban Café on Highway 78 in Stone Mountain they received a 100 on their last health inspection. They are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula award.

Trend is a family-owned and operated restaurant, so it has a comfortable feel. You can dine outside, inside and everything in the kitchen is made fresh with the best possible ingredients. In fact, everything on their menu is a healthy choice. On their vegan menu, they serve an impossible burger known as a trendy mess, tipsy chick which is a delicious sandwich, a turkey hot and brown sandwich, tacos and fried green tomatoes.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.