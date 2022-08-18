Several Clayton County shelter dogs adopted; more still need homes by Thursday

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Several dogs slated to be euthanized have new homes.

Seven dogs staying with Clayton County Animal Control have been either adopted or rescued.

Six dogs still need homes before 1 p.m. Thursday when they’re slated to be euthanized.

The shelter says it has no more room for any extra animals.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.