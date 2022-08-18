Several Clayton County shelter dogs adopted; more still need homes by Thursday
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Several dogs slated to be euthanized have new homes.
Seven dogs staying with Clayton County Animal Control have been either adopted or rescued.
Six dogs still need homes before 1 p.m. Thursday when they’re slated to be euthanized.
The shelter says it has no more room for any extra animals.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.