Several Clayton County shelter dogs adopted; more still need homes by Thursday

Clayton County Animal Control
Clayton County Animal Control(WGCL)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Several dogs slated to be euthanized have new homes.

Seven dogs staying with Clayton County Animal Control have been either adopted or rescued.

Six dogs still need homes before 1 p.m. Thursday when they’re slated to be euthanized.

The shelter says it has no more room for any extra animals.

