Alleged drunk driver slams into Atlanta police cruiser

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two Atlanta police officers are recovering after investigators say a drunk driver hit their cruiser.

The Atlanta Police Department says a woman was driving drunk and speeding on Piedmont Rd at Lindbergh Drive when she hit the Atlanta PD cruiser.

Both officers inside the cruiser were taken to Grady Hospital with minor injuries. The driver also had a passenger in the car but they were not injured or arrested.

Police arrested the driver.

