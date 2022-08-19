Atlanta police arrest man wanted on outstanding warrant after chase
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A wanted man is behind bars thanks to the quick actions of Atlanta police.
Officers were attempting to serve a domestic violence warrant to Howard Adkins when he ran away. The officers chased Adkins and were able to catch up with him. They say he was armed with a gun but later tossed it.
The chase and arrest was all caught on body camera:
Adkins now faces additional charges, including possession of a gun, obstruction, and felony narcotics.
