Atlanta police arrest man wanted on outstanding warrant after chase

Atlanta police arrest man wanted on outstanding warrant after chase.
Atlanta police arrest man wanted on outstanding warrant after chase.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A wanted man is behind bars thanks to the quick actions of Atlanta police.

Officers were attempting to serve a domestic violence warrant to Howard Adkins when he ran away. The officers chased Adkins and were able to catch up with him. They say he was armed with a gun but later tossed it.

The chase and arrest was all caught on body camera:

APD Officers Chase and Catch Wanted Armed Suspect This is an example of what police officer’s deal with almost every...

Posted by City of Atlanta Police Department on Thursday, August 18, 2022

Adkins now faces additional charges, including possession of a gun, obstruction, and felony narcotics.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

CBS Investigates reveals allegations of crime, fights, drugs, abuse are prominent in office...
‘It was crazy’ | Fulton DFCS whistleblower reveals appalling living conditions for kids
Atlanta PD needs assistance from the public as they seek to arrest the person responsible for...
Several locations across Atlanta vandalized, police seek person of interest
Code Wiz opens Saturday in Lawrenceville
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws to a New York Mets batter during the first...
Fried, Harris lead Braves over deGrom, Mets to win series