Atlanta police arrest man wanted on outstanding warrant after chase.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A wanted man is behind bars thanks to the quick actions of Atlanta police.

Officers were attempting to serve a domestic violence warrant to Howard Adkins when he ran away. The officers chased Adkins and were able to catch up with him. They say he was armed with a gun but later tossed it.

The chase and arrest was all caught on body camera:

APD Officers Chase and Catch Wanted Armed Suspect This is an example of what police officer’s deal with almost every... Posted by City of Atlanta Police Department on Thursday, August 18, 2022

Adkins now faces additional charges, including possession of a gun, obstruction, and felony narcotics.

