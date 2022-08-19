Cameras bust thousands of school zone speeders in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Speed detection cameras have only been operational for a couple of weeks outside six schools in the city limits of Lawrenceville and already, they’ve caught thousands of speeders.

Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 15, the system issued more than 4,700 notices, sent by mail to the registered owner of the vehicle, police said.

For now, the notices are just warnings. Starting Sept. 6, the owner of any vehicle captured on camera speeding through a Lawrenceville school zone will receive fines that range from $75 to $125.

The camera systems are currently operating in the following school zones: Benefield Elementary, Central Gwinnett High, Discovery High, Lawrenceville Elementary, Oakland Meadow, and Winn Holt Elementary.

Lawrenceville is the latest in a string of metro Atlanta jurisdictions installing the cameras to force drivers to slow down when driving past schools.

Gwinnett County parent Colleen Puckett said the cameras seem to be changing people’s bad driving habits.

“You see people immediately start to slow down,” she said, “and then it makes everybody else behind them start to slow down, and it’s just made the places a lot safer from what I’ve seen.”

Deviontis Dunnican works in Gwinnett County. Though he understands the need for speed enforcement, he said the camera systems don’t seem fair without an officer present.

“If you’re just sending me a ticket in the mail, and I don’t have any rebuttal,” Dunnican said. “Basically, you’re just writing me a ticket and just getting money out of me.”

Click here for more information about Lawrenceville’s school zone speed detection cameras.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.