FIRST ALERT: Rainy Afternoon and a Stormy Weekend Ahead

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We have a First Alert for Friday as our rain chance becomes more widespread and on and off heavy downpours will be possible throughout the day until sunset.

Temperatures today will be very mild for late August thanks to the cloud cover and the higher coverage of rain.

High Today: 79°

Overnight Low: 69°

Rain Chance: 80%

Heavy rain likely. (cbs46)

The unsettled weather does continue through the weekend, with the more elevated rain chance on the way for Sunday.

With the more elevated rain chances both Sunday and Monday, we do also have a First Alert. If you have any outdoor plans Sunday, don’t cancel, but be sure to have a back up and stay weather aware.

Rainy and stormy weather likely (cbs46)

Rain chances continue into next week with temperatures staying in the low to mid 80′s through the entire 7 day forecast.

Unsettled weather pattern the next 7 days. First alert for Friday, Sunday and Monday for widespread rain and storms. (WGCL)

