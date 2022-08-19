Former U.S. attorney joins private law firm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Kurt Erskine, who spent nearly 20 years as a federal prosecutor and who worked on corruption probes into former Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed’s administration, has joined the Atlanta office of Polsinelli.

Erskine joins the firm’s government investigations group. Previously, Erskine served as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia where he oversaw the investigation and litigation of all criminal and civil cases brought in the district.

Erskine has held several leadership positions in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, including serving as the First Assistant United States Attorney, the Chief of the Public Integrity Section, the Deputy Chief of the Narcotics Section, the Deputy Chief of the Economic Crimes Section, and the Criminal Health Care Fraud Coordinator.

“I joined the U.S. Department of Justice on Sept. 10, 2001, and what happened on the following day truly committed me to a life of public and judicial service,” Erskine recalled of the terrorist attacks on the United States.

Later in his career, Erskine was part of an investigation into allegations of bribery and corruption into former Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed’s administration, which resulted in several convictions.

“I’m most proud of the work we’ve done with victims of violent crime and sexual exploitation of children and victims of human trafficking,” Erskine said.

Polsinelli is an Am Law 100 firm with 950 attorneys in 21 offices nationwide.

