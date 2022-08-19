Georgia man gets 130-month prison term for romance fraud

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Arizona say a Georgia man has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for his role in an international romance fraud scheme.

They say 47-year-old Onovughe Ighorhiohwunu, of Kennesaw, received a 130-month prison term last week for conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Prosecutors say Ighorhiohwunu was previously convicted by a federal jury of conspiring to launder more than $1.3 million in proceeds obtained from victims of the internet fraud between July 2019 and May 2020.

As part of his sentence, Ighorhiohwunu was fined $25,000 and ordered to pay full restitution.

