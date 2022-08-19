Healthy Hip Hop: New app uses music to educate young learners

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Aug. 19, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a new app using hip hop to connect with young minds.

Healthy Hip Hop is combining hip-hop culture and educational content in a positive environment to get young children excited about learning.

The platform teaches children how to work in a team, stay engaged through brain booster activities, and learn social-emotional skills.

Founder and CEO Roy Scott joined CBS46 to talk about the influence hip hop had on his own life and how he’s using it now to guide the next generation of learners.

For more information about Healthy Hip Hop, click here.

