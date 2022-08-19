High inflation and costly fees taking toll on food truck operators

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On the campus of Georgia Tech, students and staff lined up for a taste of the Gyro Chef food truck next the Tech Green.

“The falafel is really good. I love it,” customer Abrija Goswami said.

“Tender meat. It’s really good,” customer Justin Cornelius said.

And while the food may be good, Chef Ali Moradi said the cost of doing business is not.

“For each county, we have to designate a day to go to that county and get inspected. So that’s the loss of income for us for that day because we can’t operate on that day,” Moradi said.

Moradi said the law requires that he obtain a license and permit for every jurisdiction he operates in costing him nearly $4,000 a year in fees.

“In the beginning of the COVID, a lot of food trucks went out of business. And some of them they couldn’t even come back just because they didn’t have enough money to pay those permit fees or license fees,” Moradi said.

And with food costs rising due to record high inflation, Moradi said some food truckers are now cutting corners to stay afloat.

“Out of this180 food trucks in the state of Georgia in my opinion, 20 to 30% of them they don’t even have a license, or they don’t even have any permits,” Moradi said.

As a result of these concerns, state lawmakers passed a bill that will take effect in January allowing food trucks to operate anywhere in the state with just one permit.

“The way it’s going if the permits become one permit per state, and if they cut out those expenses associated with those permits, I would say this a perfect scenario for food truck owners,” Moradi said.

Moradi said it does not appear that the permit fees he pays every jurisdiction will be eliminated. There is no mention of it in the new legislation.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.