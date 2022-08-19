Historic Buckhead Theatre vandalized overnight, 1 person in custody

BUCKHEAD, Ga. (CBS46) - A big clean-up is underway Friday morning after someone vandalized the historic Buckhead Theatre, busting out a number of windows overnight.

Repair crews are just finishing up with boarding up the windows. They placed plywood over the front doors of the theatre after the glass to all four doors was shattered.

The maintenance manager for the theatre tells us that he got a call around 1:30 a.m. telling him the front doors were vandalized while the theatre was closed. He said that when he arrived overnight, the police were already there. Officers told him an intoxicated person smashed the windows and that person was taken into custody.

Buckhead Theatre windows knocked out overnight. (CBS46)

CBS46 is still working to find out if that person is facing any formal charges.

Nothing was taken and no one was injured.

There is a show at the theatre Saturday night. An indie rock band out of Los Angeles is slated to perform. We are told the show will still go on. In fact, they plan to have new glass installed by Friday evening.

And for the second time in as many days, Atlanta’s Rainbow Crosswalks in Midtown was also vandalized overnight.

Crews were out again cleaning up after someone painted swastikas and slurs on the crosswalk.

The same person responsible for the crosswalk vandalism is also believed to have painted the symbol of hate on the Federal Reserve building nearby.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.