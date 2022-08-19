Human trafficking and finance crimes: How are they connected and what can be done?

Human Trafficking
Human Trafficking(Brent Weber)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than 80 children, including 28 from metro Atlanta, are safe after a national FBI crackdown on sex trafficking.

The multi-state investigation dubbed ‘Operation Cross Country’ took place over the course of two weeks in early August. More some 200 victims were recovered.

But how do these crimes happen and why is human trafficking so widespread?

CBS46 spoke with Dr. Scott Grob, who serves as the Director of Research for the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, to talk more about how finance crimes can be tied to large-scale human trafficking and how the finance industry can be part of the solution.

For more information about the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, including ways you can get involved, click here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Healthy Hip Hop
Healthy Hip Hop: New app uses music to educate young learners
Muhammed Bilal El-Amin
Man wanted for 1994 murder in Atlanta arrested
Marcell Ozuna
Atlanta Braves release statement on Marcell Ozuna’s DUI arrest
IRS logo
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week