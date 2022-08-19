Human trafficking and finance crimes: How are they connected and what can be done?

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than 80 children, including 28 from metro Atlanta, are safe after a national FBI crackdown on sex trafficking.

The multi-state investigation dubbed ‘Operation Cross Country’ took place over the course of two weeks in early August. More some 200 victims were recovered.

But how do these crimes happen and why is human trafficking so widespread?

CBS46 spoke with Dr. Scott Grob, who serves as the Director of Research for the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, to talk more about how finance crimes can be tied to large-scale human trafficking and how the finance industry can be part of the solution.

