Man operating repair shop involved in ‘illegal drug activity’ arrested

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Two men face multiple charges including illegal drug sales after investigators in Monroe County received numerous complaints about illegal drug activity near an auto business.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office told CBS46 News that officers responded to 596 Indian Springs Drive (Forsyth Tire and Auto) on Thursday. Investigators said the individual operating the repair shop, identified as Tony Ponder, was “involved in illegal drug sales.”

Authorities found Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and a Firearm. As a result of the search, 50-year-old Ponder and 57-year-old Douglas Minyard, both of Forsyth, was arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail pending charges.

Police say Ponder will be charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Minyard will be charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.