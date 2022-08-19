Man sentenced to life plus 375 years for 2015 murder of Fulton County detective

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was sentenced Friday in connection with the killing of Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green and shooting at other officers and deputies in March 2015.

A Fulton County Superior Court judge sentenced 50-year-old Amanuel Menghesha to life in prison plus 375 years for committing malice murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer, and 30+ other offenses in connection to the incident.

Detective Terence Green (City of South Fulton Police Department)

The City of South Fulton Police Department says Menghesha accepted a negotiated plea agreement in lieu of a death penalty trial.

“The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office prosecution of this case and the court’s sentence makes it clear that attacks on our law enforcement officers have no place in our state,” said Police Chief Keith Meadows. “Many of our officers worked with and cherished Detective Green during his time with us. Terence’s void will never be filled; however, his family, coworkers, and friends can hopefully gain some closure with this conviction”.

