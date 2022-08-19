Man wanted for 1994 murder in Atlanta arrested

Muhammed Bilal El-Amin
Muhammed Bilal El-Amin(FBI)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man who has been on the run since 1994 for killing a man in Atlanta has been arrested.

Muhammed Bilal El-Amin was captured during a routine traffic stop in Oconee County.

On Nov. 27, 1994, El-Amin allegedly shot a man in the face at the Oakland Street train station. After a local arrest warrant was issued, a federal arrest warrant charging him with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was also issued.

The FBI also offered a reward for information leading to his arrest.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Human Trafficking
Human trafficking and finance crimes: How are they connected and what can be done?
Healthy Hip Hop
Healthy Hip Hop: New app uses music to educate young learners
Marcell Ozuna
Atlanta Braves release statement on Marcell Ozuna’s DUI arrest
IRS logo
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week