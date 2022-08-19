Man wanted for 1994 murder in Atlanta arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man who has been on the run since 1994 for killing a man in Atlanta has been arrested.

Muhammed Bilal El-Amin was captured during a routine traffic stop in Oconee County.

On Nov. 27, 1994, El-Amin allegedly shot a man in the face at the Oakland Street train station. After a local arrest warrant was issued, a federal arrest warrant charging him with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was also issued.

The FBI also offered a reward for information leading to his arrest.

