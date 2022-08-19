Metro Atlanta schools may have to move games because of referee shortage

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta school districts say a referee shortage is hitting at the worst possible time.

This week is the start of high school football season. The Georgia High School Association says they are down about 1,600 referees across the state the shortage stands at about 50,000 nationwide.

GHSA says the issue is that many longtime referees retired. Some left during the height of the pandemic. The number one reason for the shortage is bad sportsmanship from parents and fans that is directed at referees.

GHSA says they intend to move some football games to Thursdays or Saturdays while actively recruiting new referees.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.