More mosquitoes with West Nile virus found in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Board of Health is reporting that more mosquitoes with West Nile virus have been found.

The mosquitoes were caught in traps at Grove Park and Spring Valley Park. Council members say they will spray insecticide at those parks this week.

Positive mosquitoes have also been found at Washington Park, Newtown Park and Grant Park.

According to public health officials, a mosquito can lay dozens of eggs in a water-filled bottle cap. Tossing out that small amount of water can make a huge difference in reducing the number of mosquitoes around your home.

FCBOH recommends that you turn over flowerpots, cover wading pools, or throw out water stored in buckets, and other containers after every rainfall. Refill pet bowls with fresh water daily. Taking these actions at least once a week can help prevent mosquito breeding.

In addition to applying tip ‘n toss techniques, you can also control the mosquito population near and around your home by removing debris, repairing missing or damaged window screens, and unclogging drain gutters. You can also protect yourself from being bitten by wearing clothing that covers your neck, legs, and arms and mosquito repellent when outdoors.

“Whenever there’s a positive mosquito pool identified, mitigation measures are put into place. This includes educating and informing neighbors as well as the use of EPA-approved mosquito adulticides and larvicides in and around the area to reduce the number of mosquitos and the potential for human exposure. Adulticides are administered at night, which typically involves spraying from a truck. If you see a truck in your area spraying for mosquitoes, don’t be alarmed,” said Galen Baxter, RHES, district environmental health director, Fulton County Board of Health.

For more information about the Fulton County Board of Health’s Environmental Health Program, visit fultoncountyboh.org. For more tips and information on mosquito control, please visit dph.ga.gov and cdc.gov.

