NE Atlanta residents raise concerns over porch pirates

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The holidays are still a few months away but some residents in northeast Atlanta say more and more packages have been stolen from their doorstep. George McKeehan said his home was once again hit by porch pirates about a week ago.

In the home security camera footage, you can see a man walking up to his front door and taking a package.

McKeehan said the man took hundreds of dollars worth of school clothes for his kids and a bike helmet.

In the past, he said porch pirates have taken medication and much more.

He said it’s why he installed a camera several years ago in hopes of deterring people from stealing from him and anyone else in the neighborhood.

“We work hard for our money, and we should have it. I feel like it’s a basic freedom that we have to have something delivered to our porch, and someone takes that from us,” said McKeehan. “We have to be on guard constantly and have to burden my neighbors with coming over and taking the packages.”

He said it appears porch piracy is getting worse.

“So if we leave something there overnight, it’s going to be taken.”

