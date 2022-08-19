Out and About in the ATL | Aug. 19-21, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you like live music, local art, good food and cool cars, you can find that this weekend in metro Atlanta. Check out our latest list of things to do.

FRIDAY

The Peachtree City Night Market is happening at Drake Field. There will be music, entertainment, food and artists.

Wild Heaven Beer on White Street SW is hosting an art and comedy night. There will be 20+ artists to shop, standup comedians and improv and a raffle to win beer and art. All ages welcome.

Departure, a Journey tribute band, is performing at City Eats Kitchen in Alpharetta.

Purple Madness, a tribute to Prince, is performing on the Loganville Town Green.

Ashley Brooks is performing at Joe’s Bar & Restaurant in Alpharetta. Music from the 80s, country and originals.

Food That Rocks in Sandy Springs is a tasting event featuring food, wine, beer and cocktails from Sandy Springs restaurants. It’s happening in the City Springs district.

Jim Coots will be featured during Strand Theatre’s Live at Lumiere. The theater is located on Marietta Square.

TATTOO YOU, featuring members from several Atlanta bands, will perform a tribute to the Rolling Stones at Napoleon’s in Decatur.

The Pullman Pops Symphony Orchestra will perform a tribute to the Beatles at Pratt Pullman District on Rogers Street NE.

Stockbridge Amphitheater is hosting Ladies Night Out featuring live performances by 112, Blackstreet, Next and Ginuwine.

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art is hosting the Arts of the Cocktails with Tangible Jazz Dreams. Admission proceeds will benefit the museum’s nonprofit foundation.

The two-day Pigs & Peaches Festival in Adams Park in Kennesaw will feature plenty of BBQ and other good eats, music, fireworks, vendors, corn hole and a kids area.

Daniel Champagne is performing at Red Ligh Cafe on Amsterdam Avenue. The young Australian virtuoso was recently described as “the finest guitar player of this generation.”

SATURDAY

The Historic Oakland Cemetery’s Fifty Ways to Die tour will start at 10:30 a.m. The tour traces the myriad ways Oakland residents died in the 19th century.

Lake Allatoona’s 4th Annual Car Show will feature cars, trucks and Jeeps. It’s happening at the Allatoona Landing Marine Resort.

Fernbank Museum is hosting a Dinosaur Birthday Bash celebrating the birthdays of some of the world’s largest dinosaurs.

Mutation Brewing Company in Sandy Springs is hosting an art market with 15 local artists, music by Whitestone Junction and food by Republic Smokehouse BBQ.

The two-day Piedmont Park Art Festival is taking place at Piedmont Park. It is one of the top 100 arts festivals in the nation, according to Sunshine Artist Magazine.

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters is bringing his “This Is Not A Drill” tour to State Farm Arena.

SUNDAY

The End of Summer Block Party + Market is taking place in City Park in Fayetteville. There will be BBQ, tacos, lobster dogs, lmpia, sweets from Scoops Fayetteville and Kona Ice, two giant slip-and-slides, 25 small business vendors and music.

City Winery Atlanta at Ponce City Market presents The Love To Laugh Jam Session featuring Marlan Ballard.

