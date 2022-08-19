Police: Suspect in I-85 shootings had 2,000 rounds of ammo

This photo provided by Troup County Sheriff's Office police take Jerel Raphael Brown into custody on Aug. 17, 2022 in LaFayette, Ala. Brown, 39, of Montgomery was arrested without incident Wednesday near the courthouse in LaFayette with more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and an alarming number of firearms in his 1996 white Cadillac Fleetwood, police said. (Troup County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Police are trying to determine a motive in three seemingly random shootings along an interstate highway in Alabama and Georgia that left a motorist critically wounded.

A suspect was arrested without incident with more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and a large number of weapons in his white Cadillac Fleetwood.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jerel Raphael Brown, of Montgomery, Alabama, is being held without bond on attempted murder and other charges as authorities search his digital footprint for clues. No attorney was listed in his court record.

