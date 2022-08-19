Portion of Peachtree Street blocked as police investigate ‘barricaded person’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A police investigation is underway in a busy section of midtown Atlanta Friday afternoon.

Police have blocked off a section near Third Street and Peachtree Street. Traffic is being diverted from the area.

According to Atlanta police officials, “units are investigating a suspected barricaded person.”

Peachtree and Third Streets blocked off in Atlanta (CBS46 News)

There are no additional details. No information was provided by police as to what led up to this incident.

This is an active investigation. Please stay with CBS46 News for updates.

