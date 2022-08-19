The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience comes to Atlanta

The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience is making its Atlanta debut.
The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience is making its Atlanta debut.(FEDERICO IMPERIALE | Federico Imperiale)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - You can take a step back in time and experience the magical world of Bridgerton.

The Netflix show has been a hit for two seasons and now, you can experience all that the Regency era of British history has to offer firsthand, right here in Atlanta.

The event will take place at Pullman Yards (225 Rogers St., Building 1 Atlanta, GA 30317), which will be transformed into a glamorous ballroom. But before you arrive, be sure to dress for the occasion in your best regency-inspired attire.

The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience runs August 19 through September 25 (Wednesdays-Sundays only). Organizers say the event is a 90-minute immersive experience.

You must be 16+ to attend and those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets start at $45 per person and you can purchase them online by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Heart Health Generic
Enduring Hearts: Atlanta-based nonprofit helps kids with transplanted hearts
Savannah Wade in Historical Marker has Atlanta ties (COURTESY: City of Savannah Municipal...
Savannah Beach wade-in has Atlanta ties, students recognized with historical marker
Cynthia Johnson spoke with CBS46's Mariya Murrow about being named America's Biggest Cheapskate.
Atlanta woman named America’s Biggest Cheapskate
Finding affordable solutions include moving out of state, moving farther from family and...
Atlanta generates biggest gains for fixer-upper homes, expert says