The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience comes to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - You can take a step back in time and experience the magical world of Bridgerton.

The Netflix show has been a hit for two seasons and now, you can experience all that the Regency era of British history has to offer firsthand, right here in Atlanta.

The event will take place at Pullman Yards (225 Rogers St., Building 1 Atlanta, GA 30317), which will be transformed into a glamorous ballroom. But before you arrive, be sure to dress for the occasion in your best regency-inspired attire.

The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience runs August 19 through September 25 (Wednesdays-Sundays only). Organizers say the event is a 90-minute immersive experience.

You must be 16+ to attend and those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets start at $45 per person and you can purchase them online by clicking here.

