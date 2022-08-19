Several locations across Atlanta vandalized overnight

Vandal strike again at Atlanta’s Rainbow Crosswalks, Federal Reserve overnight
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Several places across the city were hit by vandals overnight.

For the second time in as many days, Atlanta’s Rainbow Crosswalks was vandalized.

Crews were out again cleaning up after someone painted swastikas and slurs on the crosswalk.

The same person responsible for the crosswalk vandalism is also believed to have spray-painted a swastika on one of the monuments out front of the Federal Reserve building nearby.

The historic Buckhead Theatre was also vandalized overnight.

Atlanta Police tells us they got a call around 1:30 a.m. and when they arrived, they found the front windows were busted out.

Officers say someone who was intoxicated smashed them. They were taken into custody. No word on what charges they are facing.

The windows have since been boarded up.

